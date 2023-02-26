NATHAN MILLER stood atop the podium after getting 1st in the 300 at the Div. 4 state meet with a time of 35.63. (Eric Evans Photo)

BOSTON — The North Reading boys’ indoor track team finished off their team schedule with a solid finish as they tied for 3rd place overall with Tewksbury with a total of 36 points for the meet. Old Rochester Regional took home top honors with 43 points and Newburyport finished with 39 points for 2nd overall. The Hornets knew they needed to step up as a team and they were in the running for the title all the way to the last event.

“We could not be prouder of their efforts,” said Hornets Head Coach Ryan Spinney. “Six teams within a few points coming into the last event and we were one of them. So many great efforts and great performances. We may not have walked out with the trophy but we certainly walked out with our heads held high. These kids give it their all.”

Miller is a Champion, 4 x 200 Meter Relay takes Gold

Senior Nathan Miller took home an individual state champion medal as he topped the field for a 1st place finish in the 300 Meter Dash with his time of 35.63. It was just a fraction slower of his school record performance from the Cape Ann League Championship last week but it was just enough to be the Division 4 State Champion for the event.

Miller was back at it with the 4 x 200 Meter Relay as Senior Captain Caleb Sands, Senior Ryan McGuire, Senior Brodie Mann and Miller broke their own school record and took home 1st overall in the event with a time of 1:32.45. Those performances will carry both Miller and the Relay to the MIAA Meet of Champions on Saturday at Reggie Lewis.

“Once again, Nathan Miller proved why he is a special talent,” said Spinney. “His 300 race was all heart and he was able to take the title by .10 seconds with a last moment burst over the finish line. Caleb, Ryan, Brodie and Nathan also continued their impressive relay streak as they keep getting better and better. Seeing how happy they were to be State Divisional Champions makes all the tough workouts worth it.”

McGuire had a very strong day himself besides his 4 x 200 performance, as he took 4th overall in the 55 Meter Dash, tying his personal record of 6.64 and he also took 3rd in the Long Jump with a 21′ 0.25″ leap.

“Ryan once again showed his talents as he placed high in all three of his events on the day. Only the most talented and hardworking athletes can accomplish that and he did it once again.”

Senior Michael Hemme finished 7th overall in the 1000 Meter run with the second best time in school history as he clocked in at 2:41.24, a 5 second personal best, to score for the Hornets. Junior Logan Lamont took 8th in the 600 Meter Run with his personal best run of 1:29.19.

The 4 x 400 Meter Relay of Freshman Gavin Brady, Lamont, Mann and Hemme took 7th overall with a time of 3:41.55 to round out the Hornet scorers on the day. Other Hornet competitors included Sophomores Nicolas Johnson and Kaio Pancini in the 55 Meter Hurdles, Tanner DuPriest and Miller in the Long Jump, Senior Captain Jacob Duval in the High Jump, Senior Liam Rodger and Brady in the 600 Meter Run, Mann and Sophomore Lucas DoVal in the 300 Meter Dash, Senior Captain Nick Fabrizio in the 2 mile and Seniors Christian DaCosta, Rocco Tammaro, Ben Meier and Rodger in the 4 x800 Meter Relay.

“A great effort by all to wrap up a great team season,” said Spinney.

The Hornets have a few individuals and relays moving on to the MIAA Meet of Champions and the National Championship at New Balance in March.