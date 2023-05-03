Civil air patrol captain, swim instructor

LYNNFIELD — Josephine Farnsworth, 104, died peacefully on April 7, 2023 at her residence.

Born in Boston on July 8, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Florian and Anna (Dulemba) Zielinski. She was the beloved wife of the late Allston V. Farnsworth, with whom she shared 68 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by her nieces: Patricia Lamy and her husband, Thomas, of Florida; Debra Durning of Ipswich; and her cousin, Julianne Glowacki of Jamaica Plain.

Josephine was raised in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, Malden Business School and later Burdett College. She had been a Lynnfield resident for more than 60 years. Josephine was a very accomplished woman in her own right, having been a swim instructor at the YMCA for 47 years and completed open water training in aquatics at Springfield College. She served as a member of the Civil Air Patrol with a rank of captain and holding her private pilot’s license. She was also a member of the Centre Congregational Church of Lynnfield.

A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Forest Hill Ave., Lynnfield, on Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA 01940.