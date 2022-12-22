BOSTON — The Warrior boys’ track and field team opened up the 2022-2023 season on Thursday with a 59-41 point win over Wilmington. Even sweeter, they did it at the world class The Track at New Balance. The brand new facility is a state of the art facility that the Warriors will call home for all the Middlesex League competitions for the foreseeable future.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Joe Patt kicked things off with 5 points as he got the win in a time of 9.08.

In the 55 meter dash, Anthony Arria placed 2nd in a time of 7.22 and Jaden Blake placed 3rd in a time of 7.34.

In the high jump, Will Riley placed 2nd with a jump of 5’6”.

In the long jump, Anthony Arria was first with a PR jump of 18’10 and Lucas Kehoe was second with a jump of 18’6.25.

In the 1 mile, Mike Arria placed 1st in a PR of 4:48, and the 2nd fastest time in the league. Brandon Nett was 2nd in a PR time of 5:04.

In the 600 meters, Brody Wyatt was second with a 11 second PR time of 1:33.89 and David Lococo was third with a PR time of 1:40.48.

Ben Stratton ran one of the top times in the State in the 1000 meters to place 1st. Liam Taggart was 2nd in a time of 2:54.

In the 300 meters, Lucas Kehoe placed first with a time of 38.36.

In the Shot Put, Joe Patt had a big PR throw of 39’6.75 to place 1st.

Leith Jones ran the fastest 2 mile in the league to place 1st. Jones finished in 10:08. Ollie Polster ran a 20 second PR of 10:39 to place 2nd. Andrew Nett also ran a 20 second PR of 10:55 to place 3rd.

The Warriors face a strong Melrose team today, 4:30 p.m. back at the Track at New Balance.