THE MELROSE High girl’s basketball team announced its newest captains entering next winter’s season. Representing Melrose as captains next year are entering senior Lily Nolan and entering junior, Scarlett D’Addio (pictured from left). They are pictured with outgoing senior captains Megan Casey (left) and Chloe Gentile (right). (Missing from photo: senior capt. Sofia Smith)
About The Author
Related Posts
Red Hawks Robotics makes team history
March 26, 2023
CIT announces 2023 Trusted Adult Award winners
March 26, 2023
Churchyard
March 24, 2023
Council to hear flag requests
March 24, 2023