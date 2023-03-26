THE 2013 Boston Junior Ranger team had a great run through the playoffs recently, making it all the way to the championship game. Pictured in the front row from left to right is Nick Tchorz, Max Jaynes, PJ Linsky, Gabe Dias (North Reading), Josh Surran, Nolan Pike, Joey Morrison (North Reading), David Lapointe, Hunter Thorne and Chris Freeman. In the back row from left is coach Taylor Morrison (North Reading), coach Matt Thorne, Roy Swanson (North Reading), Andrew Pierson, Ben Doherty, Finn Stevens, Luis Sena, Richie Gillis, Asher Robinson, Joey Toothaker (North Reading) and coach Rick Freeman. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH READING — Multiple North Reading youth hockey players stepped up to help their respective Boston Junior Ranger hockey teams to impressive playoff performances.

The 2014 BJR team defeated the Walpole Express 6-5 in a 3-on-3 nail-biting finish. The team included North Reading’s Angela Toothaker, Jackson Whitmore and Sammy Morrison.

The 2013 BJR team made it to the finals after four intense games including two overtimes and a shootout. North Reading players on that team included Roy Swanson, Joey Toothaker, Gabe Dias and Joey Morrison.

The 2011 BJR team will appear in next week’s edition.