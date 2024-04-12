STONEHAM — On Friday, March 15, Senator Jason Lewis and Representative Mike Day joined John Linehan, President and CEO of Zoo New England, to celebrate the recently installed large solar panel array at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham.

This clean, renewable energy source will supply almost all of the power needs of the zoo, cutting carbon emissions, saving money on energy costs and providing a wonderful new educational opportunity for the thousands of families and young children that visit the zoo each year. Sen. Lewis and Rep. Day successfully secured $3 million in pandemic recovery (ARPA) funds in 2021 to make this project possible.