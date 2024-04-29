By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD—Everything was coming up roses at the Beebe Library’s signature event, Blossoms at the Beebe on Saturday night, April 27 when up to 300 people arrived in festive floral attire to socialize, enjoy appetizers prepared by Laurie’s 9:09 Pub, dance to music provided by Ellen Katz’s Joppa Flats band and bid on auction items that included gift cards, cooking classes for kids, gift baskets, lottery tickets, a Coach purse and a New England Patriots book and framed poster, among many others.

Andover pianist Motoko Sully played easy listening melodies on the library’s lower level.

Library Director Catherine McDonald said that the annual fundraiser began in 2007 and continued every year until the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. For three years, the event had to be placed on hold before resuming in 2023. This year, approximately 300 tickets were sold.

In keeping with the theme of flowers, the event was titled “Garden Party.” McDonald said that she and other library officials have been working on a strategic plan that will focus on making the Beebe Library a one-stop source of information.

“Among other things, we’re looking at demographics,” she commented. “People want to access information in one place and they want it to be a place where they can connect.”

The evening opened with North Shore Music Theatre’s (NSMT) General Manager Karen Nascembini’s story about how COVID-19 impacted her life in the spring of 2020.

After being placed on a ventilator to combat the virus for more than a month, the Lynnfield resident spoke about her miraculous survival. When she finally awoke, she was told that the illness had caused the death of her beloved husband and dear friend Steven Richard. “Steven was the best,” she said. Though she misses him terribly, Nascembeni said she was grateful to have had her husband for so many years.

Following her recovery, she gradually resumed her job responsibilities at NSMT and has been back in full swing. In rare moments of downtime, she has been writing a book about how COVID-19 impacted her family.

John Smolinsky, executive director of the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the Chamber’s role in the Library’s fundraiser. “Blossoms at the Beebe is one of the social events of the year,” he said, adding that his behind-the-scenes assistance included everything from stocking bars to providing publicity prior to the event. “The Beebe Library’s staff members are a remarkable, dedicated group of people,” Smolinsky noted.

The event would not have been successful if not for the financial and other support from The Savings Bank, Wakefield Co-operative Bank, Hobbs Brothers Real Estate, First Financial Trust, McCaul Mounsif, Subaru of Wakefield, Dibiase, 128 Home Service, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Brightview Senior Living, Christopher J. Barrett Realtors, Holiday Travel, Maggiore Companies, Quick Disposal, Rockland Trust, Stoneham Ford, ABC Home Health Care, Tramantozzi Law Offices, Cataldo Ambulance, Eastern Bank, Hartshorne/Curley Insurance, Lynnfield Rotary, Mel and Sons, Movement Mortgage, Peter and Susan Veilleux, Placid Marketing, UPS Store, Webster Federal Credit Union, GrandTen Distilling, Laurie’s 9:09 Pub, MAIN ST Grille & Taphouse, Parker Florist and Colonna, Doyle & Simeola.