MEDFORD — The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply this month. The public can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. People of all blood types, especially type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals and platelet donors are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals at a moment’s notice.

As February continues, so does the potential for additional weather systems to disrupt blood drives and the ability to provide critical blood products to hospitals. While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate in recent weeks to combat a significant drop in the blood supply, more donors are needed now to ensure the blood supply remains ready for those in need of lifesaving medical procedures.

Don’t wait. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. In thanks for helping, all who come to give in February will get a $20 Amazon gift card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are February 12 through February 29 in Melrose:

February 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the VFW, 428 Main St.

February 29 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the VFW, 428 Main St.

Amplify your impact, volunteer! Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redress.org/volunteertoday.