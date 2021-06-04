Gail Gessler, 70

Jun 4, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 4, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Gail Gessler, 70, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington due to multiple organ failures. Gail Gessler’s maiden name is Mary Gail Duggan. She was born in the City of Cambridge, on January 18, 1951. She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard J. Duggan and Marilyn (O’Brien) Duggan.

Gail attended Wakefield High School then later got her B.S. in Early Education and Care at Salem State University. Finally, she obtained her Educator Licensure in Massachusetts.

Gail worked with Dr. Lawrence Kidd, MD in Lawrence for over a decade. She was a calming voice when patients would worry about their health and comfort patients due to the loss of loved ones. Before that, she had worked for Deloitte, PwC (PricewaterhouseCooper), and Raytheon.

Gail is survived by her loving husband, Norman Gessler Jr.; they were wed at East Windsor, C.T. on February 14, 1995, and renewed their marriage again at Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea in Marblehead on January 18, 2007.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.