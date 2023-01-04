HANNAH GROMKO earned the game puck in PLNR’s game against Winthrop on Dec. 28 for her relentless effort and excellent leadership. (PLNR Girls’ Hockey Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

HAVERHILL — Last Friday night, the Lynnfield-North Reading-Peabody High co-op girls’ hockey team shutout host Masconomet, 5-0, at the Valley Forum in Haverhill.

With the victory, the Tanners improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the Northeastern Hockey League while the Chieftains fell to 2-4.

Vanessa Steinmeyer opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the game with Daniella White assisting. Angela Fabbo then scored with 4:06 left in the period from Leah Buckley to make it 2-0 after the first.

In the second period, Ava Buckley made it 3-0 with 8:15 remaining assisted from Hannah Gromko (Lynnfield) and Shirley Whitmore.

Whitmore then made it 4-0 with 1:34 left in the second, unassisted. Steinmeyer had the final tally with her second goal of the game coming with 8:25 remaining in the game. Mia Lava assisted.

The Tanners dominated the territorial play as they outshot the Chieftains 47-5. Tanner goalie, Alyse Mutti, recorded her third shutout of the year.

Chieftains goalie Madie Dupuis, with a season-high 42 saves, kept the score respectable.

On Dec. 28, in a key NHL game, the Tanners lost, 3-1, to host Winthrop at Larsen Rink. The Vikings are the defending NHL champs.

Things started off well for the locals as Buckley scored on the power play with 33 seconds left in the first period assisted by Penny Spack.

“It was the strongest period of play that we have had this season,” stated Tanners head coach Michelle Roach. “We were able to showcase our mature, poised style of play.”

Winthrop, who went to 4-0 with the win, tied the game up on the power play as Abby Holmes scored assisted by her sister Emma with 12:02 left in the second period.

Izzy Cash scored the eventual game-winning goal just 36 seconds later assisted by Chloe Couture.

The final goal was scored 2:26 into the third period on the power play as Emma Holmes scored with the assist going to Mia Currier and Mia Norris.

PLNR outshot the Vikings 32-27, as Mutti had 24 saves.

“We had 32 shots on net but were ultimately worn down by Winthrop’s overwhelming physicality,” said Roach. “We look forward to seeing them again in February.”

The Vikings ran their regular-season unbeaten streak to 24 games.

On Jan. 4, the Tanners will go to the Graf Rink to take on host Newburyport with that game starting at 7 p.m. They will then host Marblehead on Jan. 7 at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody with that faceoff coming at 4 p.m.