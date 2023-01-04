JACK CARPENTER (7) got the game-winning goal on the power play in Lynnfield’s 4-2 win over Gloucester on Saturday. Also pictured are captain Lucas Cook and Jay Carpenter (15). (LHS Boys’ Hockey Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — On New Year’s Eve afternoon last Saturday, the Lynnfield High boys’ hockey team doubled up guest Gloucester, 4-2, at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody. With the non-league victory, the Pioneers improved to 5-0-1 overall.

Joe Raffa got the locals on the scoreboard three minutes into the game assisted by Jarret Scoppettuolo.

The Fishermen (2-4) then scored twice in the second period to go up 2-1. Brady Salah had Gloucester’s first goal with assists from Derek Ellms and Brett Cunningham. Colby Jewell then scored an unassisted goal.

Later on in the second, Tim Sullivan was awarded a penalty shot after he got tripped and he cashed in to tie the game at two.

Just before the end of the second, Jack Carpenter scored on the power play to make it 3-2 as that turned out to be the game-winning goal.

In the third, Drew Damiani then closed the door with an empty-net tally in the final minute.

“We hadn’t beat them since 2018 so it was nice,” said Pioneers head coach Jon Gardner. “What made it even better is that we trailed and were able to come back.”

Lynnfield outshot Gloucester 25-21, as Pioneer goalie Dan McSweeney made 19 saves to go to 5-0-1 in net.

In the consolation game of the Castle Island Christmas Tournament at the Murphy Memorial Rink in South Boston, the Pioneers nipped Boston Latin Academy, 3-2, on Dec 27.

Carpenter scored the game-winning goal on the power play in the first minute of the third period. Damiani and Owen Considine assisted.

Lucas Cook scored shorthanded in the first period but the Dragons tied it later on in the first.

Damiani made it 2-1 early in the second assisted by Carpenter but Latin Academy tied it again on the power play as the game was knotted at two heading into the third.

“I was not happy with our performance,” admitted Gardner, despite the result. “We should have won more handily.”

McSweeney had 18 saves.

The next game for the Pioneers will be on Jan. 4 as they go to the Graf Rink to take on host Newburyport. Face-off is at 5 p.m.