SENIORS Maggie Ozanian (14) and Charlotte Radulski (24) did a great job of rebounding and defending the paint for the Pioneers in their 46-23 win over Gloucester on Dec. 29 at home. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High girls’ basketball team ended the 2022 calendar year on a high note with back-to-back non-league wins last Thursday and Friday.

Last Friday afternoon, the Pioneers beat guest Shawsheen Tech, 46-31, to improve to 2-4 overall despite only having six players available.

Lynnfield led 22-17 at the half and then stormed out of the gate in the third quarter to build the lead to 14 points.

“I am so excited for the kids,” stated Lynnfield head coach Sue Breen. “They showed a lot of growth last week.”

Bella George, the team’s top scorer so far this season, had 14 points while Taylor Valiton was right behind her with 12. Erika Pasquale chipped in eight while Jaelynn Moon added six.

Valiton recorded her first double-double of the year with a team-high 12 rebounds while Ava Gamache led the team in steals with four.

The Pioneers had a season-low 11 turnovers and had a season-high 12 assists against the Rams.

The day before, also at home, the Pioneers clobbered Gloucester by a final of 46-23. That win avenged a season-opening, 33-29, loss to the Lady Fishermen back on Dec. 9.

Thanks to a 12-0 run at the end of the second quarter, the Pioneers went to the half up 20-10.

“That was the key point of the game,” pointed out Breen.

Gloucester cut the lead to 22-17 after the third quarter but the Pioneer offense erupted for 22 points in the fourth quarter to pull away.

“We had 24 offensive rebounds with a lot of them coming in the fourth quarter,” said Breen.

George led the team in scoring (14) and steals (five) while Valiton had a team-high 12 rebounds to go with seven points. Moon also had a good day with 11 points and seven boards.

Lynnfield will return to action this Friday night (Jan. 6) as they go to Pentucket. That game will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. On Jan. 10, they go to Billerica to take on Shawsheen again with that contest starting at 5:30 p.m.