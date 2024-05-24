WAKEFIELD — Monday afternoon, the Wakefield Girl Scouts created a flag garden planting 161 flags honoring the Fallen on the Upper Common in front of the World War II Memorial. On Friday, May 24 at 4 p.m., the public is invited to flag veteran’s graves at Forest Glade Cemetery. Flags are provided by the Veterans Service Officer, Dave Mangan. Many Thanks to the Wakefield Girl Scouts for completing this project.