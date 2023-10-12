By LENORE GAUTHIER SMITH

Keep Melrose Beautiful member

MELROSE — Keep Melrose Beautiful (KMB) was awarded a grant from Keep Massachusetts Beautiful’s “Plant Something Bee-eautiful” pollinator program in 2022. By the spring of 2023, a successful collaboration between multiple organizations was forged resulting in a beautiful pollinator garden installation in downtown Melrose at Milano Park. The significance of this garden goes beyond its intention of creating an impactful space to encourage pollinators in public spaces. It also promotes the appreciation of a historical monument commemorating Mayor Milano and creates an attractive community-friendly perennial garden at a highly visible downtown location!

Appreciation goes out to our grantor, Keep Massachusetts Beautiful as well as collaborators: KMB Team co-members (Demi, Lindsay, Carrie); KMB’s grant partner, Grow Natives – Melrose (Denise, Finn, Leah, Lisa); Grow Natives Massachusetts; Citizen donors (Chris, Anonymous); City of Melrose (DPW staff, Joan, Lauren) and the businesses who stepped up to help, MG Sign Co. (Marty); Mexico Lindo (Luis); and Lofts on Main (Ted). It was an amazing team effort!

KMB understands the importance of collaboration. By partnering with businesses, organizations and the City, we can continue to beautify spaces and build habitats on our “green belt” in Melrose! KMB recognizes that we all play a vital role to address pollinator decline and are grateful for the support from Keep Massachusetts Beautiful to enable this environmental stewardship project in Melrose.

KMB is one of 35 local chapters of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful [www.keepmassbeautiful.org; [#KeepMassBeautiful and #PlantSomethingBeautiful; FB or IG @keepmassbeautiful; Twitter@keepmabeautiful], a Keep America Beautiful affiliate. The Melrose group supports community cleanups & trash mitigation issues; public art; gardens and other community beautification projects. Our focus is on proactive solutions, positive action and continuing outreach that will keep Melrose clean, green, and litter-free!

To learn more about the group or to find out about joining a monthly meeting, please go to:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/httpskeepmassbeautiful.orgwhowearekeepmelr/about

To discover more about pollinators, please visit the garden at Milano Park (corner of Main & Grove). Keep Melrose Beautiful’s “Bee-eautiful” urban pollinator garden is being enjoyed by all – people AND pollinators!