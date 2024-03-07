NORTH READING — Every March, the North Reading Girl Scouts focus on “Feeding the Food Pantry.” Throughout the month, the troops in town come together to help people who are less fortunate by collecting and donating food to the North Reading Food Pantry at 150 Haverhill St.

“We are looking for non-expired and non-perishable donations for the North Reading Food Pantry. You can find collection bins at the Hood School, Little School, Batchelder School, and Middle School, as well as Ryer’s, Starbucks, and the Children’s Room at the Flint Memorial Library,” according to Harper, Kate and Grace of Troop 67419 in their announcement sent to the Transcript.

“The Food Pantry is in need of mac and cheese, white tuna fish, laundry detergent, cereal, and soups, but all donations are welcome! Thank you for helping us Feed the Food Pantry in March!”