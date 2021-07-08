Earl W. Sederquest, 91

Jul 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 8, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Earl W. Sederquest, 91, of Wakefield, passed away on June 30, 2021.

Earl was born in Melrose on March 19, 1930 to Arthur and Mae (Clements) Sederquest. He was raised in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. Earl worked for a jewelry company in his early years and later for many years at Phillip Morris Tobacco Company.

He was the father of John Sederquest, James Sederquest, and Janet Pike. Close friend of Peter Deranian.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. following the visitation at the funeral home. Burial with military honors at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.

