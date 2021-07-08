Steven J. Wade, 39

Jul 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 8, 2021 edition.

MELBOURNE, FL — Steven J. Wade, age 39, passed away suddenly on June 15, 2021 in Melbourne, Florida.

Born in Melrose, the son of Darlene (Fiore) Kane and the late Gary Wade, he is survived by his life partner Janice McCullough and their daughter Skylar M. Wade of Melbourne, Florida; his brothers Gary S. Wade Jr. of Saugus and Craig J. Wade of New Hampshire, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A bright light has gone out in our family, Steven touched many people and all who met him liked and respected him. He will be dearly missed.

Steven worked as a property manager for East Coast Living in Melbourne, Florida.

A celebration of life will be July 25 at 2:00 at Stevens home, 28 Pleasant St., Wakefield, MA.

In lieu of flowers a 529 education fund has been set up for Skylar, https://everloved.com/life-of/steven-wade/.