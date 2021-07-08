Susan E. Kagan

Jul 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 8, 2021 edition.

GOODYEAR, AZ — Susan E. (Ainbinder) Kagan passed away on July 4, 2021.

She was born in Salem MA on August 25, 1940 to Hyman and Freida Ainbinder. She grew up in Peabody, MA. She married Charles G Kagan, and they settled in Wakefield where they raised their two sons, Russell and Stephen.

Sue worked for Gillette and Houghton Mifflin for many years. After supporting her husband and sons in completing their college degrees, she returned to college herself, earning her degree in Education at Salem State College. She then worked as a K-12 teacher for several years before she and Charlie retired to PebbleCreek in 1997.

Sue was a loving wife and mother, and devoted and proud grandmother. She had the capacity to love not only her family but those loved by her family, and many people called her “Mom.”

Since moving to PebbleCreek she enjoyed many of the social aspects of retirement, including being active in the PebbleCreek theater, book clubs, and playing Mahjong. She volunteered for years at the Southwest Lending Closet.

Her faith was important to her, and she gathered with other women (the “Mitzvah Chicks”) to complete the study and preparation to be a Bat Mitzvah.

Sue is survived by her husband Charlie, her sons Russell (Denise) of Columbus NC and Stephen (Robin) of Victoria BC, grandsons Jacob and Noah, brother Norman (Annette), and several nieces and nephews.

Her smile, warmth, and love will be missed by those who knew her.