Residents will pedal up to 211 miles to raise funds for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

NEEDHAM — On Aug. 5 and 6, more than 6,000 riders from around the globe, including 11 residents from Wakefield, will pedal in the 44th Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC). These cyclists will come together with the common goal of raising a record-breaking $70 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). If achieved, this would be the single-largest gift Dana-Farber has ever received, bringing the PMC’s total contribution in the fight against cancer to $970 million since 1980.

The 11 Wakefield residents participating this year are: Dan Andrews, Paul Ciaramicoli, Steven Galante, Tyler Galante, David Glucksman, Owen Kelley, Mark Morrison, Colleen Nixon, Steve Nixon, Paul Snell and Danni Ward.

As the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, the fully supported bike-a-thon includes one and two-day routes, from 25 to 211 miles, designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. For the 17th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar will be donated directly to Dana-Farber to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC accounts for more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor.

“The steadfast commitment of the PMC community year after year continues to inspire me,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “With our sights set on a record-breaking fundraising goal for PMC 2023, I’m grateful for the continued support from all PMC riders, volunteers, donors, and sponsors and I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road together this August.”

Riders and volunteers will travel from 43 states and 8 countries to participate in PMC Ride Weekend festivities in Massachusetts. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer, and 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered living proof of the PMC mission. There are also 150 Dana-Farber employees committed to the cause as riders and volunteers, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.

The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation and M&T Bank. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or to register as a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2023 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

To support Wakefield’s participants, you can find their specific donation pages by visiting pmc.org and typing in a name in the search box on the home page.