Loved nature, science and traveling

LYNNFIELD — A longtime resident and community volunteer of Lynnfield, David W. Melendy passed away surrounded by his loved ones in the peaceful surroundings of his Lynnfield home on Tuesday, December 20. He was 78 years of age.

Born and raised in Melrose, he was the beloved son of the late Irving D. and Laura (Mosley) Melendy. David attended local schools in Melrose and received his bachelor’s degree from Salem State College. He enlisted in the Navy in 1964 and served during the Vietnam War. Attaining the rank of Gunners Mate 3rd class, he was honorably discharged in 1969.

He was a lifelong automotive technician and was self-employed for many years as a mobile mechanic operating as “Dave the Tune-up Man.” He finished his career as a Certified Mercedes Technician retiring from Flagship Motors several years ago.

He was married to Patricia (Welsh) Markarian in 1988 and together they resided in Lynnfield, raising their children. David was an active community member in Lynnfield serving on the Lynnfield Conservation Committee and Townscape Lynnfield; he was also an active community member of the First Baptist Church in Wakefield for many years.

In his lifetime David loved anything and everything to do with nature and science, watching various TV programs, hiking and nature walks, bird-watching eagles and falcons, and avian visitors to his home birdfeeder. He also enjoyed home landscaping, traveling to Bermuda with his wife and making their annual retreat to Follansbee Inn in No. Sutton, N.H.

In addition to his parents, in January of 2021, David was predeceased by his beloved wife of 32 years, Patricia (Welsh) Melendy. He was the devoted father of Garth Melendy of VA, Holly Alexander of KY, and Jennifer Grealey and her husband John of Medford, Andrea Markarian Jones and her husband Michel Jones of Lynnfield, Stephen Markarian and his wife Elizabeth of Rowley. Cherished grandfather to several grandchildren, including Ethan Wilson, Madelyn Grealey, Kiley, Lucas and Emma Markarian. Dear brother of Meredith Turner of North Reading.

Should friends desire, contributions in David’s name may be made to MSPCA-Angell Memorial Hosp. Attn; Donations, 350 So. Huntington St., Boston, MA 02130. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home. For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com