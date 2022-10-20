MELROSE SENIORS were honored at the start of last Friday’s winning game against Winchester. From left top: Colin Walsh, Nolan Maiani, Dom Delgado, Nick Marciano, Charley Krygowski, capt. Jack Claeys, capt. Braden Marceau-Olayinka, Dan Dussault, Tom Waden, JD LaBarbera, Cam Lippie, Ian Gauch. Bottom: Josh Codair, Dan O’Donnell, Oto Albanese, Josh Madden, capt. Steve Fogarty, Ellis Davis, Jack Morrisey, Trentyn Hodges and Alec McLaughlin. (photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

Melrose improves to 4-2 after 20-7 victory

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High football team improved to 4-2, greatly increasing their chances of playoffs, after a solid 20-7 victory over the visiting Winchester Red and Black on Friday, Oct. 14 at Fred Green Field in Melrose.

There was a sense of a make or break coming into the game. For there’s a big difference between being 4-2 or 3-3 with playoffs looming. For Melrose, they delivered at precisely the right time. The win was done mostly on the shoulders of senior captain Steve Fogarty who ran for approximately 255 yards, with three touchdowns and one pick over the night.

“Stephen had a memorable performance, some great runs and an interception on defense,” says Melrose coach Tim Morris.

That it was Senior Night proved to be the best backdrop for Melrose’s victory. Melrose took the occasion to honor their outgoing seniors Josh Codair, Nick Marciano, Oto Albanese, Cam Lippie, Dan O’Donnell, Trentyn Hodges, Josh Madden, Colin Walsh, Jack Morrissey, Alec McLaughlin, capt. Steven Fogarty, Tom Waden, Dom Delgado, Ian Gauch, capt. Jack Claeys, Nolan Maiani, Charley Krygowski, capt. Braden Marceau-Olayinka, JD LaBarbera and Dan Dussault.

The first quarter was a bit sloppy between both teams with holding calls, interceptions and fumbles marring much of it. Melrose would recover a fumble of Winchester’s (courtesy Charley Krygowski) and Melrose’s Steve Fogarty picked off a pass from Winchester QB Jack Centurelli. However, Winchester was first on the board when Jack Costello reached the end zone to make it 7-0 early.

Melrose would earn solid rushes on their next possession on the legs of Dom Delgado and Steve Fogarty but would see holding calls set that back, and despite a 30-yard rush by Fogarty, Melrose failed to gain a first down. However, after forcing another Winchester punt, Melrose made their next drive count. Dom Delgado broke through multiple tackles for a 20-yard gain and Fogarty ran for 32 to put Melrose in the red zone and poised to strike on the three. From there, Fogarty hoofed it into the end zone for his first of three touchdowns.

Sam Madden also had quite a night for Melrose. He picked off a key pass on Winchester’s next drive at the perfect time. Prior to that, Jack Morrisey and Cam Lippie delivered some blows to help thwart a meaningful Winchester drive. Despite a great 23-yard Josh Madden throw to Dan Dussault, Melrose wouldn’t score and neither would Winchester before the break. The two teams were deadlocked 7-7 at halftime.

With eight minutes left in the third, Fogarty scored his second touchdown of the night, an impressive, tackle-evading, 26-yard score to put Melrose up 14-7. That was set up by his own 35-yard rush, and a 7-yard rush by promising sophomore Keegan Maloney.

Late in the third, Winchester had a great opportunity to score a 53-yard field goal with their talented kicker, Kieran Corr, but Melrose defense blocked the kick and the highlight-reel moment was denied.

But Melrose had their own highlight-reel moment with just four minutes to go when Melrose’s Steve Fogarty ran the ball from the Melrose twenty, and in a play that is difficult to describe, launched an 80-yard TD run after appearing to (but not!) coming down at the 20 in a tackle, though he didn’t touch ground while lodged between a host of Winchester and Melrose linemen. While most of the field thought the play was dead, Fogarty was sharp enough to recognize no whistle, quickly presented upright, and ran solo down the field for an easy touchdown.

The 20-7 score would take the air out of Winchester, and Melrose enjoyed some good defensive moments behind Ian Gauch and Braden Marceau Olayinka, before the whistle signaled game’s end and Melrose celebrated their 4th victory of the year.

Tonight they travel to Burlington for a 6:00 p.m. game against the 3-3 (1-3 league) Red Devils. Following that, Melrose will travel to Watertown on Oct. 28 to take on a very tough Raider squad, who lost to Stoneham with only one second on the clock last week. Melrose will want to save their best for last this year, with playoff draws expected to be released around Halloween weekend (first round playoffs should be slated for Nov. 4). Taking one or both games could cement their chances of a post season.

Says Morris, “We want the guys keep building on last week success.”

Stay tuned.