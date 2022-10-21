THE MELROSE High golf team is heading to States following a great day at North Sectionals. Pictured from left: Roddy McGillicuddy, Matthew Fuccione, Pat Cotter, Jason Pino, AJ Dell Isola and Sean Donovan. (courtesy photo, Julie Pino)

North Sectional runner-ups are heading to States

By JENNIFER GENTILE

BROOKLINE—Despite some threats from Mother Nature, the Melrose High golf team punched their ticket to the State Finals next week by coming in second at the MIAA North Finals held in Brookline on Tuesday, with a point total of 316 pts. They, along with winner Beverly and #3 Masconomet, will now advance to state finals next Tuesday at Maple Gate Golf Course in Bellingham.

Melrose’s top score was achieved by senior Pat Cotter who shot a 76. Representing Melrose on the day was Cotter, Matthew Fuccione (2nd at 79 pts) Sean Donovan, Jason Pino, AJ Dell Isola, and Roddy McGillicuddy.

Melrose head coach Rick McDermod points out that the gap between their top score (76) and their lowest (81) helped Melrose stay on top. “That’s a solid grouping right there and that often does the job,” he says. “They did great. We’re quite happy.” For their effort Melrose brought home a trophy to adorn the halls of MHS.

This is Melrose’s first showing at States since 2019 when they traveled to Taconic.

McDermod credited the boys for being prepared for a course that was both familiar and unfamiliar. “The grounds crew did a good job to prepare in light of the rain, but this course was very similar to Mt. Hood so it was tailor made for the boys.”

Advancing next week with about a dozen other state teams will require practice and they are already scheduled to have a run- through on Saturday in Bellingham. As for their chances against the state’s best? Golf is always unpredictable, notes the coach, “On any given day you never know. It really depends on who has it going on, or who is having an off day. There’s no telling. If they play consistently we can do good stuff next week. We’re excited to go.”