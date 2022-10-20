A warm, kind, and generous woman who expressed creativity through her crafts

MELROSE — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, Elizabeth “Betsy” Friedberg, of Melrose, passed away surrounded by her loving family and a beautiful sunset. Born and raised in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., Betsy settled in Melrose in 1985, where she and her husband Drew raised their two children, Laura and Ethan. She earned her BA from Kenyon College and MA from Boston University, and spent 37 years as a historic preservation planner for the Massachusetts Historical Commission, where she recently retired as Director of the National Register Program. A lover of historic houses and her local community, Betsy also spent many years contributing her time, knowledge, and passion as a trustee of the Beebe Estate in Melrose.

Betsy loved to express her creativity through her hobbies, from making pottery and quilts to tending to her gardens, whether at home or in her abundant plot at the Melrose Community Garden. A skilled cook and recipe connoisseur, she showed her love through food both comforting and inspired. Since childhood, she adored spending time on Cape Cod, where she loved walking and reading on the beach, admiring sunsets, rigorous antiquing, and sharing laughter, ice cream, and lobster rolls with family. Betsy was an avid and curious traveler though her favorite destination was always England, where she lived for a time in her youth and revisited on many memorable trips with family, including her honeymoon.

Betsy’s warmth, kindness, and generosity were unparalleled. Quick to laugh, she exemplified the importance of delighting even in the small things. Her memory and handmade crafts will be a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and be loved by her.

She will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years Drew McCoy of Melrose, children Laura McCoy (Tim Barrett) of Chicago, IL and Ethan McCoy of Cambridge; siblings Aaron Friedberg (Nadège Rolland Friedberg) of Princeton, NJ and Susan Friedberg Kalson (David Kalson) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; her nieces, nephews, and grand-nephew, as well as many treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Simeon Friedberg and Joan Brest Friedberg.

Family and friends were invited to gather to remember Betsy’s remarkable life during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and for her funeral service at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

If you wish, gifts in her memory may be made to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer, 230 W. Monroe St., #710, Chicago IL 60606 or www.foundationforwomenscancer.org/support-us/donate/ For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com