EMMA SHINNEY – MVP

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s girls’ basketball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2022-23 season. The Middlesex League Freedom Division champion Wakefield Warriors had four All-Stars named: senior captain Emma Shinney (MVP/All-Conference), senior captain Mia Forti, junior captain Emma Quinn and sophomore Brooklyn Calder.

Calder started every game as a sophomore; the two-way player was the team’s third leading scorer and one of the best defensive players on the team, leading Wakefield in steals and blocks.

Quinn, who also started every game, was Wakefield’s second leading scorer (200 points total) and led the team in 3-pointers made.

Forti was the second leading rebounder on the team and the defensive anchor whose best game came against a talented Lexington team in which she recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Shinney is Wakefield’s first league MVP since the 1997 state champion team. She started every game over her four-year varsity career, finishing as a three-time All-Star. Despite being the point guard and leading the team in assists, Shinney was also Wakefield’s leading scorer which included some impressive numbers in games against Melrose (27 pts), Wilmington (28 pts) and Acton-Boxboro (26 pts).

The Warriors also held their annual banquet recently where they announced new captains and distributed team awards. The senior captains for next season will be Savannah Cummings, Grace McHugh and Emma Quinn.

Calder and sophomore Shea Suntken both earned Defensive Player of the Year awards; Cummings earned the Most Improved Award; Forti earned the Warrior Award and Shinney was team MVP.

Wakefield finished their historic season with 20 wins. After winning the league title, the Warriors beat Grafton and Whitman-Hanson in the Div. 2 state tournament before falling to Dracut in the state quarterfinals.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 2022-23 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name Team

Emma Shinney Wakefield – MVP

Mia Forti Wakefield

Emma Quinn Wakefield

Brooklyn Calder Wakefield

Lily Lambo Watertown

Alyvia Pena Burlington – MVP

Taylor Pavao Burlington

Savanna Scali Burlington

Chloe Gentile Melrose

Shauna Sullivan Stoneham

Eva Boudrea Wilmington

All-Conference Team

Name Team

Emma Shinney Wakefield

Alyvia Pena Burlington

Maddie Parks Lexington

Cyndea Labissiere Woburn

Emily Collins Winchester