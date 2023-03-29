EMMA SHINNEY – MVP

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s girls’ basketball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2022-23 season. The Middlesex League Freedom Division champion Wakefield Warriors had four All-Stars named: senior captain Emma Shinney (MVP/All-Conference), senior captain Mia Forti, junior captain Emma Quinn and sophomore Brooklyn Calder.

Calder started every game as a sophomore; the two-way player was the team’s third leading scorer and one of the best defensive players on the team, leading Wakefield in steals and blocks.

MIA FORTI

Quinn, who also started every game, was Wakefield’s second leading scorer (200 points total) and led the team in 3-pointers made.

Forti was the second leading rebounder on the team and the defensive anchor whose best game came against a talented Lexington team in which she recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Shinney is Wakefield’s first league MVP since the 1997 state champion team. She started every game over her four-year varsity career, finishing as a three-time All-Star. Despite being the point guard and leading the team in assists, Shinney was also Wakefield’s leading scorer which included some impressive numbers in games against Melrose (27 pts), Wilmington (28 pts) and Acton-Boxboro (26 pts).

EMMA QUINN

The Warriors also held their annual banquet recently where they announced new captains and distributed team awards. The senior captains for next season will be Savannah Cummings, Grace McHugh and Emma Quinn.

Calder and sophomore Shea Suntken both earned Defensive Player of the Year awards; Cummings earned the Most Improved Award; Forti earned the Warrior Award and Shinney was team MVP.

Wakefield finished their historic season with 20 wins. After winning the league title, the Warriors beat Grafton and Whitman-Hanson in the Div. 2 state tournament before falling to Dracut in the state quarterfinals.

BROOKLYN CALDER

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 2022-23 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name                          Team

Emma Shinney          Wakefield – MVP

Mia Forti                     Wakefield

Emma Quinn             Wakefield

Brooklyn Calder        Wakefield

Lily Lambo                 Watertown

Alyvia Pena                Burlington – MVP

Taylor Pavao              Burlington

Savanna Scali             Burlington

Chloe Gentile             Melrose

Shauna Sullivan        Stoneham

Eva Boudrea              Wilmington

All-Conference Team

Name                          Team

Emma Shinney          Wakefield

Alyvia Pena                Burlington

Maddie Parks            Lexington

Cyndea Labissiere     Woburn

Emily Collins              Winchester