Attorney, runner, USMC lieutenant

QUEENS, NY — Francis J. Kilkelly, Jr. (Frank) of Flushing, N.Y., 92, died peacefully on May 7, 2023, after a short illness.

He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty, nee McHugh), with whom he recently celebrated 65 years of marriage and who survives him. He was predeceased by his parents Francis J. and Margaret (Nagel) Kilkelly, his sister Patricia Elias (Frank) and brother Edward (Kathleen) and brother-in-law Thomas Kane. He is survived by his sister Rosemary Kane.

Frank was the loving father and father-in-law of Michael and Susan Kilkelly, Bernard and Maureen Kilkelly, Francis Xavier and Annie Kilkelly, and Eileen and Chris Westfahl. He was the incredibly proud Grandpa/Papa of Peter (Jessica), Margaret, Bernadette, Justine (Drew), Brian (Molly), Caroline (Luke), William (Julia), Bridget, Abigail, Josh (Erinn), Kevin (Chelsea), Richard and Steven. He was also very proud to be the great-grand-Papa of Xavier, August, Henry, Wilhelmina, Eleanor, Oliver and Lucy. Frank was also the beloved uncle of a large number of nephews and nieces, including several godchildren.

Frank grew up in Astoria, N.Y., and graduated from Power Memorial High School and Fordham University as an undergraduate in Accounting.

He served as a lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After returning from his service, he attended Fordham Law School and was a practicing attorney for 58 years, retiring at age 88 after working for firms in Manhattan and later as a sole practitioner in Queens.

Frank and Betty moved to Flushing in 1962 and were active at St. Kevin’s Church and St. Kevin’s School in many roles. Among those roles, Frank was a lector and a long-time member of the church choir. Frank was a runner in high school and college and in the 1970s was a founding member of the Alley Pond Striders running club, where he was active for many years.

The family of Francis J. Kilkelly Jr., will be receiving visitors on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, New York 11358.

A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Kevin RC Church, 45-21 194th Street, Flushing, New York 11358. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Mary’s Cemetery, 172-00 Booth Memorial Avenue, Flushing, New York 11365.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Francis’ memory may be made to the Metco Fund of The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, 467 Main Street, Wakefield, MA. 01880.