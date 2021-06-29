Lynn E. House, 80

Jun 29, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 29, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Lynn E. (Kopy) House, of Springfield, MA; Narragansett, RI; and Wakefield passed away peacefully at Lahey Burlington Medical Center after a sudden illness on June 24, 2021. She was 80 years old.

She was the daughter of the late Hazel [Healy] and Samuel Kopy. Born and raised in Springfield, Lynn was a graduate of Springfield Technical High School, American International College, and multiple graduate programs. As a teacher in Springfield and then a long-time school psychologist in Enfield, CT, Lynn loved working with children. She retired to her beloved Narragansett, RI, where she spent many years enjoying the ocean views with a good book. In recent years, Lynn moved to Wakefield, to be closer to her family, with whom she created cherished memories and hours of laughter. She was a close friend to many at her adopted home of Brightview Wakefield. Despite personal challenges over the years, Lynn remained an eternal optimist and a fantastic conversationalist. Most importantly, she was a wonderful mother and devoted grandmother. She will be missed beyond what words can express.

Lynn is survived by her daughter, Kate House-Machanic, and her husband, Adam Machanic; her absolutely beloved grandchildren Aura and Jax; and her elderly and very dignified cat, Smokey Jo. She was the former wife of the late Lynn Edward “Lenny” House.

A graveside service will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery, 1601 State Street, Springfield, MA, 01109, on Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. While happy memories of Lynn are the only thing wished for, in lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.