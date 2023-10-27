LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield Middle School’s Pioneer Singers will be holding a 25th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, Nov. 4, beginning at 1 p.m. in the LMS auditorium.

The Pioneer Singers will be performing some of its old favorites along with the world premier of Andy Beck’s “There Will Be Stars,” a new commissioned work.

Former Pioneer Singers are invited to the concert, which will be followed by a reception. If people can’t be there, they are invited to send a video message to LMS Music Director Stephen Bloom at Pioneersingers25@gmail.com that will be included in the performance.