THE MELROSE High boy’s hockey team picked up a win over Cambridge and will embark in the heart of their ML Freedom schedule this week. (photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

A tie and a win kicks off 2023

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—In terms of degree of difficulty, it didn’t get higher for the Melrose boy’s hockey team who’ve opened their season against some very tough opponents in December.

Melrose’s first three games were against top 18 ranked teams, Belmont, Reading and Woburn, truly putting Melrose’s skates to the fire—right out of the gate.

While they didn’t pick up a win, they certainly proved up to the challenge. “I feel like we definitely belonged on the ice in all 3 games,” says Melrose coach Joe Ciccarello. “Certainly, at times the ice was a little lopsided and goalie Matt Fuccione saved our bacon, but we had our chances and showed we can skate with anyone. The competitive level for us was high as well as the energy and fight. Very positive steps.”

Melrose fell in scores of 3-1 (Woburn) 6-2 (Belmont) and 3-0 to Reading. But they rebounded with a win secured at the First Responders Tournament at the Simoni Memorial Rink in Cambridge from March 26-27. Melrose picked up a 6-1 win against Cambridge to finish the weekend after a 3-1 loss to Methuen. In that game, an empty net goal with just seconds to go finished the job against Melrose.

“I was disappointed with the Methuen game after playing such iron,” says the coach. “We didn’t start playing well until deep into the second period, and by then it was too late. The consolation game against Cambridge I think we got the message. They haven’t scored that many in a game in a while, plus they haven’t won a game in almost a year, so it was nice to get that monkey off our backs.”

Melrose needed to come out fast and they did, prevailing over a strong Cambridge goalie and carried the play most of the game in the 6-1 victory. A handful of Melrose players helped secure scoring. Currently, Joe O’keefe leads team with 4 points (goal and 3 assists) while senior Colin Fahey and Tyler Muse both have 2 goals and an assist. Senior forward Pat Cotter, sophomore forward Justin D’Antona, junior forward Jack Wright, junior forward Declan Baker, and sophomore defenseman Brendan Doyle all have a goal and a few assists.

At the net, Melrose remains in great hands thanks to Matt Fuccione, who has been in the net for all five games. “Matt has been just playing at such a high level. He’s probably one of the top goalies in the league. We have a very good goalie in junior Joe Smith as well.”

With some of the tough non-league games behind them, Melrose will now focus on making a dent against Freedom League games. They skated to draw against Burlington on New Year’s Eve at the Burlington Hockey Palace. While obviously a slow offensive effort, Melrose can be proud of its defense. “Both teams played hard and had chances. Both goalies played well, especially Matt Fuccione for us,” says coach Ciccarello. “Usually I don’t like ties, but this team is trying to find its identity and gain confidence. So we will take it.”

On Wednesday (post deadline) Melrose was slated to host Stoneham and on Saturday they will travel to Watertown to face the Raiders at John Ryan Arena at 12:15 p.m. These games may better tell the tale of how their 2023 campaign will look.

“The biggest test for us lies ahead in the next few weeks as we enter the Freedom division games,” confirms the coach. “They’re all strong teams so we must raise our grit level and think of lessons our games and scrimmages have taught us so far.”