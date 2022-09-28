FRESHMAN Hannah Ozanian scored the game-winning goal during the girls’ soccer team’s 1-0 victory over Hamilton-Wenham on Sept. 20. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The girls’ soccer team concluded last week with a big win and two losses.

Lynnfield (3-3-1) began last week defeating defending Division 4 state champion Hamilton-Wenham 1-0 on Sept. 20.

“Hamilton-Wenham was on a 21-game win streak and had last lost to us last year,” said Pioneers head coach Mark Vermont. “It was a great team win.”

Freshman forward Hannah Ozanian scored Lynnfield’s game-winning goal 15 minutes into the first half after she received a pass from sophomore midfielder Clara Caulfield.

“Clara made a great cross and Hannah had a great finish,” said Vermont.

The majority of the back-and-forth game was played in the midfield.

Junior Ava Gamache finished with three saves in net against the Generals.

“Ava came up with a great save against Hamilton-Wenham,” said Vermont. “It was huge.”

Vermont commended the Pioneers’ performance against the Generals.

“The team worked incredibly hard,” said Vermont. “The girls played very well.”

Clipped by Newburyport

The Pioneers fell 1-0 to rival Newburyport on Sept. 22.

Newburyport scored its only goal of the game 20 minutes into the second half.

Gamache tallied five saves in net against the Clippers.

Vermont said the Pioneers gave a valiant effort against Newburyport.

“The girls worked hard and did a good job moving the ball,” said Vermont. “Newburyport is a good team that was able to convert on a chance they had.”

Falls to Danvers

The Pioneers concluded last week falling 2-0 to Danvers on Sept. 24.

Danvers scored its first goal 15 minutes into the first half. The Falcons scored its second goal halfway through the second frame.

Vermont said the Pioneers played well during the second half, but were unable to rally in the contest.

“We really battled hard against Danvers,” said Vermont. “Danvers converted on two really good chances. It can go either way when you play against strong competition. We need to work on capitalizing on our scoring opportunities.”

Gamache recorded five saves in the cage against the Falcons.

Vermont said captain Ally Sykes, sophomore defender Lily Rocco, junior midfielder/forward Catie Kampersal, junior defender/midfielder Keely Briggs, sophomore midfielder Morgan Hubbard and sophomore midfielder Emma Rose “played very well” against Danvers.

“The girls worked very hard,” said Vermont.

Upcoming games

Lynnfield traveled to Pentucket on Tuesday, Sept. 27, taking place after deadline. The Pioneers travel to Georgetown on Thursday, Sept. 28, beginning at 4 p.m.

The Pioneers travel to Newburyport on Tuesday, Oct. 4, beginning at 4 p.m.