By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

The Lynnfield High boys soccer team suffered its first Cape Ann League loss of the season on Sept. 22nd as they were shutout at Newburyport by a count of 2-0. With that defeat, the Pioneers record fell to 4-1-2 overall and 3-1-1 in the CAL.

The Clippers, who improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the league with the win, scored twice in the first half. James Forrest scored both goals and Spencer Colwell assisted on both of them.

The first one was a couple of minutes in while the other one was with a little over five minutes remaining.

Most of the first half was played in the rain before the skies cleared up.

“They have a very good team and they outplayed us,” admitted Pioneers head coach Brent Munroe. “We did play better in the second half.”

Lynnfield goalie, Kellen Cardinal, made 12 saves in net to go to 4-1-2.

“He played well as did (center-midfielders) Alex (Gentle) and Dhimitri (Dono),” pointed out Munroe.

On Sept. 20, the Pioneers tied guest Hamilton-Wenham 1-1.

Will Gern had the lone General goal scoring on a penalty kick early in the first half.

Lynnfield tiled it with 12 minutes left in the game as Gentlie scored assisted by Dillon Reilly.

“They are a really good team and we go off to a slow start,” said Munroe. “Just like the second half against Newburyport, we played well in the second half of this game.”

Cardinal made four stops in this game.

The next two games for the Pioneers will both be at home. On Sept. 29, they welcome Georgetown at 4 pm. Then, on Oct. 4, they have the rematch against Newburyport.

That game will start at 4:30 pm.