FRESHMAN Lily Alves (left) and junior Leticia Marafon defeated their first doubles counterparts during the girls’ tennis team’s 5-0 win over Pentucket on May 17. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The girls’ tennis team has qualified for the state tournament for the 40th straight year.

“Making the tournament for 40 consecutive years is quite an accomplishment,” said Pioneers head coach Craig Stone. “A lot of players, past and present, deserve all the credit. What I am especially proud of this year is that we did it returning only four starters from last year’s lineup. It’s a testament to the dedication of returning players that continued to practice out of season, and the improvement of players during this season.”

Lynnfield (10-5) began last week edging rival North Reading 3-2 on May 15.

With the match tied 2-2, sophomore Ella Hayman and freshman Vicky McCrann were able to clinch the Pioneers’ victory after the second doubles team won their match in two sets, 6-2, 6-4.

“Ella and Vicky were last on the court,” said Stone. “Second doubles were up 5-4 in the second set after winning the first, and won the last and deciding game to give us the team win.”

Sophomore Paige Martino won her first singles match in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Senior captain Genna Gioioso dispatched her second singles counterpart in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

“Lynnfield jumped out to take a 2-0 lead with wins from Paige and Genna,” said Stone. “They have both played so consistently this season both on offense and defense.”

Sophomore Ciara Long got the start at third singles, but lost the match in two sets, 3-6, 0-6.

Junior Leticia Marafon and freshman Lily Alves lost their first doubles match in three sets. After Marafon and Alves won the first set 6-1, they fell 2-6 during the second set and lost the third set 3-6.

Stone was pleased that the Pioneers earned a hard-fought against the Hornets.

“We have always had very competitive matches with North Reading, and this one was no different,” said Stone. “I expect that when we visit North Reading this week, we will again see the same type of match.”

Declaws Panthers

The Pioneers kept rolling and crushed Pentucket 5-0 on May 17.

Martino easily won her first singles match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

Gioioso cruised to a two-set victory during second singles, prevailing 6-1, 6-0.

Captain Maddie Sieve secured a decisive win at third singles, 6-1, 6-0.

“The singles players had little trouble with all three matches losing a total of three games,” said Stone.

Marafon and Alves won their first doubles match in two sets, 6-1, 6-2.

“First doubles led all the way,” said Stone. “Leticia’s experience and Lily’s athleticism have made them a very formidable duo.”

Long and senior Teanne Alfama Polanco won their second doubles match in three sets. After losing the first set 2-6, Long and Alfama Polanco bounced back and won the second set 7-6(3). They secured a 10-8 super tiebreaker victory during the third set.

“Second doubles got off to a slow start,” said Stone. “Teanne, a senior, was playing in her first varsity match. But with the help of returning sophomore Ciara, they settled down by winning the second set in a tiebreaker. Because Lynnfield was already up 4-0 in the team match, second doubles was decided with a 10-point tiebreaker, with both teams battling back in forth with leads. With the tiebreaker tied 8-8, the Pioneers won the last two points and the match.”

Lynnfield previously defeated the Panthers 5-0 last month.

Stone noted that the victory over the Panthers allowed the Pioneers to qualify for the 40th consecutive year in less than ideal conditions.

“It was not tennis weather,” said Stone. “The winds were gusting at 20 miles per hour, but we were able to stay focused and take care of business. The players have been able to maintain a ‘What’s Important Now’ (WIN) attitude all season, which has kept their concentration from drifting during their matches and aided in their success this season.”

Falls to Manchester-Essex

The Pioneers concluded last week falling 4-1 to archrival Manchester-Essex on May 19.

Martino earned a hard fought two-set victory during first singles, 7-6, 6-3.

“Paige battled back from being down 0-3 in the first set to win the tiebreaker 7-6,” said Stone. “She also came from behind down 1-2 in the second set to win the match.”

Gioioso lost her second singles match in three sets. After losing the first set 3-6, Gioioso bounced back and won the second set 6-3. She fell 7-10 during the third set tiebreaker.

Sieve lost her third singles match in two sets, 5-7, 0-6.

Marafon and Alves fell 1-6, 1-6 during first doubles.

Hayman and McCrann lost their second doubles match in two sets, 2-6, 1-6.

Stone noted that the Pioneers’ match against Manchester-Essex was a “battle” between two Division 4 teams that are ranked in the MIAA’s Top 10 Power Rankings.

“Manchester-Essex is ranked fourth and Lynnfield is ranked fifth,” said Stone. “The match proved to match the rankings with competitive matches throughout the lineup. They had four seniors, two juniors and a freshman in their starting lineup. We had one senior, two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen, and we still had a shot at the win. It’s matches like these that better prepare you for the tougher state matches ahead and motivate you to reach a higher level of execution.”

Upcoming matches

The Pioneers faced Marblehead on Monday, May 22 and Swampscott on Tuesday, May 23, both taking place after deadline. Lynnfield travels to North Reading on Thursday, May 25, beginning at 4 p.m.