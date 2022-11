THE NO. 15 NRHS boys’ soccer team had a terrific run through the Div. 3 state tournament end in a hearbreaking 1-0 overtime loss to No. 2 Dedham in the Round of 16. Dedham went on to beat Dover-Sherborn and Martha’s Vineyard and will play No. 3 Belchertown in the state semifinals. A full story will appear next week. (@HornetPics Twitter Photo)