WAKEFIELD — After a two year absence because of the COVID pandemic, the Wakefield Independence Day Committee and the West Side Social Club’s 4th of July Committee are planning big things for Monday’s public celebration of our nation’s birthday.

The West Side will put on a fishing derby, parades and races in the morning and early afternoon, then step aside while the Independence Day Committee oversees an always-impressive parade at 5 o’clock. The West Side is back for an early evening concert, some words about honoree Richard O. Bayrd, some patriotic tunes and then a fireworks display over Lake Quannapowitt.

The town’s July 4th parade will step off from Quannapowitt Parkway, come down North Avenue, turn onto Church Street and then onto Common Street as it heads into the downtown towards its finishing point at the Galvin Middle School.

A preliminary line of march, which is subject to change, follows:

Wakefield Fire Department, Other Municipal Fire Departments, Antique Fire Apparatus, Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Public Works, Republic Services garbage truck, Wakefield Police Department, 215th Army Band, Lt. Colonel Gerald Scott, US Army Retired, Wakefield Town Council, Middlesex County Volunteers Fife and Drum, Colonel Bailey’s 2nd Massachusetts Regiment, William Diamond Junior Fife & Drums Corps, 74th Highland Regiment, 4th King’s Own Regiment of Foot, Old Redding Battery.

Boston Irish Pipes and Drums, Veterans on Salem Trolley, HKS Clydesdales Horses beer wagon with veterans, Waltham American Legion Trolley Band, Jared Fonzi golf cart, MA National Lancers Military Mounted, WAAV Float, Hot Tamale Brass Band, New England Patriot’s Cheerleaders and Pat the Patriot, New England Revolution Slyde, Clowns, Kickin Brass Band, Nimble Arts, Hung Gar Kung Fu – Lion Dance Academy, Woodville School PTO.

Polish American String Band, Chris Doughty for Governor, Friends of Richard Bayrd float, Reading Community Band, Golden Rule Lodge, State Representative Donald Wong, Cub Scout Pack 722, Extraordinary Artists, New Liberty Jazz Band, 501st New England Garrison, Jurassic Park vehicles, Making Magic Character Performers , Blues Brothers the Next Generation, Superhero characters.

Ever After Story Book Entertainment, Tony Barrie Band, Boston Area Guild of Puppetry , Antique Cars, Mariachi Emperadores, Mario Players, Captain Jack and the Rogues Armada, Total Entertainment, Trend N Motion Hip Hop Dancers, Broco Oil Truck, Wakefield Little league Baseball- Minor League Champion, Italian American Band, Wakefield Little League Baseball – Major League Champion, Shannon Liss-Riordan for Attorney General.

Boston Windjammers, TJM Plumbing & Heating truck, Petite USA Massachusetts State Queens, Wienermobile, Merrimack Valley Concert Band, American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club of Wakefield and Stoneham, New Magnolia Jazz Band, Jugglers, Big Nazo Puppet Creature Crew, Bridal Carriage Co., Inc., Hit Men Brass, State Senator Jason Lewis, Boy Scout Troop 19 from Middleton, Military vehicles, Branches Pan Groove Steelband, Leah Cole Allen for Lt. Governor, Sick Props float, Funky Karnaval, Wakefield Track and Field/Cross Country, Lincoln Jr/ Sr High School, Kim Driscoll for Lt. Governor, MVP Jeeps, Connecticut Hurricanes, Aleppo Shriners, Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps.

Bookending the parade are events and activities brought to us by the West Side Social Club’s 4th of July Committee.

Here is a look at them.

The annual children’s events will be held on the morning of July 4th. The 2022 theme will be: USA’s Famous Monuments and Landmarks. The theme is a guideline for decorating all entries to the Pet, Tricycle, Bicycle, Scooter, Cart, and Doll Carriage parades.

The children’s events begin with the 7 a.m. Fishing Derby, followed by the traditional children’s parades. The running races will begin at the completion of the parades (usually around noontime), ending with the canoe-kayak races across Lake Quannapowitt.

“We are so happy the July 4th Children’s Events are back and right around the corner,” said a spokesperson. “This part of the celebration has always been a West Side Social Club favorite. Seeing the children’s creativity is simply wonderful! The children do an amazing job, decorating their Bikes, Scooters, Carts, making it nearly impossible for the judges to choose the top three. But after the two-year hiatus, we are looking forward to seeing families back on the common again for the WSSC tradition that has been going on for decades”!

In the evening, the “Concert on the Common” will once again, feature the very talented Buckley Brothers Band, performing an array of all time great songs for everyone to enjoy! “The Buckley Brothers Band were so well received at their past performances, we asked them to come back in 2020. Sadly, we were forced to cancel for a couple years due to unexpected circumstances. We are confident they will entertain the townspeople with their best performance once again,” said the spokesperson.

“We are also happy to announce that Dan Clark, the Singing Trooper, who has performed patriotic songs for many years for the WSSC, is back for this year’s celebration. So be sure to come on down early to the common to reserve your spot for a fabulous evening of entertainment,” the spokesperson continued.

As the finale, the Spectacular Fireworks Display will begin at approximately 9:30 pm (weather permitting) over the shores of Lake Quannapowitt. The WSSC Fourth of July Committee has hired a new company who will provide this year’s display of magnificent rockets in celebration of our Nation’s Independence. American Thunder Fireworks, located in North Reading, MA, is looking forward to lighting up the skies and provide a show to be remembered.

“Food concessions stands will be available all day and we encourage everyone to come down and enjoy some of the various foods from the vendors” added the spokesperson. The vendors will be located on the Lower Common area only. The vendors are a fundraising means to help the WSSC pay the expenses associated with this event, so please support this by purchasing from one or two of the vendors while out enjoying the day.”

“We are happy to be back and to provide a full day of family entertainment on the fourth” concluded the spokesperson “And we are truly looking forward to seeing you throughout the entire day in celebration of Wakefield’s Fourth of July”!