THE MELROSE 9-year-olds recently competed in the Silver City Slugfest Baseball Tournament in Taunton. The team took the tournament by storm, finishing with a 4-1 record and defeating baseball powerhouses Middleboro, Taunton, Plymouth and Cranston, RI to get 2nd place overall. Pictured in the first row from left to right is bat boy Jack Tierney, Alex Ogiba, Joe Weaver, Dev Sullivan and bat boy Ryan Tierney. In the second row from left is coach Dan Bolger, Oliver Pechulis, Eamonn Judge, Ben Cordella, Michael Tierney, Lawton Chisholm, Braden Bolger and coach Chad Ogiba. In the third row from left is coach Jim Tierney, coach Dan Cordella, Tighe Lusas, Sam Kirsh and coach Rob Kirsh. Missing from photo: coach Kevin Pechulis. (Courtesy Photo)