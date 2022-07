WAKEFIELD — Independence Day will feature events and entertainment from morning until night on July 4. Children’s activities, the 75th Fourth of July Parade, music, and a fireworks display are all taking place in Town thanks to the efforts of the West Side Social Club and Wakefield Independence Day Committee. To accommodate these activities, road closures and parking restrictions will be in place throughout the downtown and surrounding areas.

All chairs and other items left along the parade route and fireworks-viewing locations must be removed by Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. Any items left in these areas after this time will be removed and disposed of by the Town’s cleanup crew. Thank you for your cooperation.

Note that at 4 p.m., traffic on I-95’s North Avenue exit will be impacted toward Wakefield.

Parking restrictions:

Aborn Ave: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Avon St.: No parking on odd side from North Ave. to Main St.; noon to midnight

Beacon St.: No parking both sides; noon to midnight

Bennett St: No parking on even side; noon to 9 p.m.

Bryant St.: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

Carriage Ln: No parking both sides; noon to midnight

Cedar St.: No parking on even side from Chestnut St. to Prospect St.; noon to midnight

Central St.: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

Chestnut St.: No parking on odd side from Main St. to Cedar St.; noon to midnight

Church St.: No parking both sides from North Ave. to Common St.; noon to midnight

Common St.: No parking both sides; noon to midnight

Cordis St.: No parking on even side from Main St. to Vernon St.; noon to midnight

Court St.: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

Crescent St.: No parking both sides from Main to Eaton St.; noon to midnight

Cristofaro St.: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Eastern Ave: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Eaton St.: No parking on odd side from Crescent St. to Pleasant St.; noon to midnight

Elm Crest Rd: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Elm Square: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Eustis Ave: No parking on odd side from Elm St. to Nichols St.; noon to midnight

Flanders Ln: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

Hamilton Rd: No parking on even side; noon to 9 p.m.

Hancock Rd: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

Jefferson Rd: No parking on odd side; noon to 9 p.m.

Kimball Ave: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

Lake Shore Dr: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Lakeview Ave: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Lawrence St.: No parking both sides from Main St. to Pleasant St.; noon to midnight

Lawrence St.: No parking on even side from Pleasant to Vernon St.; noon to midnight

Lowell St.: No parking on odd side from Main St. to Vernon St.; noon to midnight

Main St.: No parking in the square from Salem to Richardson St.; noon to midnight

Melvin St: No parking on odd side; noon to 9 p.m.

Nichols St.: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

North Avenue: No parking both sides from North Ave. to Church St.; noon to midnight

North Emerson: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

Park St.: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Pearl St.: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Pilgrim Rd: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

Pine Hill Cir: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Pleasant St.: No parking both sides from Salem to Vernon St.; noon to midnight

Pleasant St.: No parking on even side from Salem to Cordis St.; noon to midnight

Quannapowitt Ave: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Richardson St: No parking both sides to Wakefield Ave.; noon to 9 p.m.

Richardson St: No parking on even side from Wakefield Ave. to Melvin St; noon to 9 p.m.

Rochelle Dr: No parking both sides; noon to midnight

Salem St.: No parking both sides from Main St. to Vernon St.; noon to midnight

Sweetser St.: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Vernon St.: No parking on both sides from Water St. to New Salem St., no parking on even side from Lowell St. to Salem St.; noon to midnight

Wakefield Ave: No parking on odd side; noon to 9 p.m.

Walden Rd: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Wave Ave: No parking on even side from Main St. to Vernon St.; noon to midnight

Western Ave: No parking on even side; noon to midnight

White Ave: No parking on even side from Main St. to Pleasant St.; noon to midnight

Winn St.: No parking on odd side; noon to midnight

Road Closures: Early morning

Galvin parking lot entrance and exit

Church Street at Common and Church Street at Main

Pleasant St side streets from Main Street between Salem and Lowell (Cordis, Central, Sweetser, Aborn, White, Wave, and Lawrence)

Salem at Pleasant – no westbound traffic on Salem St.

Road Closures: Noon

Quannapowitt Avenue via Lowell Street

Road Closures: beginning at or around 3:00 p.m.

Armory at Main

Avon at Main

Bennett Street at Main

Bennett Street at Traverse Street

Carriage Lane

Centre Street at back of Dollar Store building

Chestnut at Main

Cut-through between Upper Common and Rockery

Lincoln Street at Main

Lincoln Street at Smith Street

Main Street at Crescent

Main Street at Nahant Street

North Avenue at Armory Street

North Avenue at Avon Street

North Avenue at Chestnut Street

North Avenue at Church Street

North Avenue at Quannapowitt Avenue

North Avenue at West Water Street

North Avenue at Yale Avenue

Parking Lot at Coop Bank Main Street – Entrance and Exit

Princess Street at Union Street

Prospect at Cedar

Prospect at Emerson

Richardson Ave at Foster

Richardson Avenue

Richardson Street at Hamilton Road

Richardson Street at Main

Water Street at Crescent – Right Turn Only

Water Street at Main

Water Street at Smith

West Water at Main

West Water at Main

Yale Avenue at Main

Road Closures for Fireworks

Beacon Street

Church at Lafayette; traffic cannot exit Lafayette and go towards Common

Church Street, both ends at North Avenue and Main Street

Common Street at the Rockery (no access to Lafayette or Common)

Accessible spaces will be located throughout the downtown: