MERLOSE — Helen T. (Sacco) Giorgio, long-time Melrose resident, passed away on Thursday, June 1 on her 96th Birthday.

Born in Boston on June 1, 1927, Helen was one of five children of the late Briscoe and Mary Ann (Nugent) Sacco. She grew up in Orient Heights and attended Fitton High School in East Boston.

Helen and her young family settled in Melrose, in 1958. Helen loved Melrose and was well known and liked in local politics through her hard work helping our Veterans and through other organizations she volunteered at. She was a founding member of the Mt. Hood Park Association and served as President of the Melrose Veterans Club for over 30 years and was a Gold Star Wife. Because of her dedication to the City of Melrose, she was rewarded with the Keys to the City.

A devoted wife and mother, Helen dearly loved her family and was exceptionally active in all aspects of their lives. She was an amazing cook and looked forward to family get-togethers.

Helen was a longtime member of Incarnation Church, where she taught CCD classes and her faith was evident in all aspects of her life. Helen’s dedication to those in need was very important to her.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late Carmen “Charlie” Giorgio with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Linda M. Boniface and her husband Nick of N. Reading; Carol Ann Rull and her husband Dan of Hyannis; and Charles R. “Chuck” Giorgio and his wife Doreen of Methuen. Dear sister of the late Rose Anzalone and her late husband Charles; Kelly Sacco and his late wife Jean; Jerome Sacco and his late wife Rose; and Louise DeMarchi and her late husband Fran. Cherished grandmother of Kendra, Nicole, Kristal, Alicia and Alexis. Proud great-grandmother of Anthony, Zachary, Charlie, Kaitlyn, Ella, Karmen, Khloe, Emma, Neila, Caeli and Abby.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Helen during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, June 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. before leaving in procession to Incarnation Parish, 429 Upham St., Melrose, for her funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery.

Gifts in memory of Helen may be made to the Melrose Veterans’ Donation Fund, https://epay.cityhallsystems.com, select Melrose, donation, Veteran’s Donation Fund.

