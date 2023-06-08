U.S. Navy Veteran, loved fitness, ballroom dancing and playing cards

MELROSE — Thomas F. Corkery, of Melrose, passed away on June 6 at the age of 96.

Tom was born and raised in Malden and attended Malden High School. He proudly served his country during WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, American Area Medal and the European-African Middle Eastern Medal. After returning from WWII, he graduated from the Malden Business School and resided in Malden until 1966. Tom lived in Melrose for 57 years and was always into health and fitness, even before the fitness craze. He would always keep himself in good shape and was able to live to the age of 96.

Tom was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield, Harold O’Young V.F.W. Post #2394 in Melrose and the Malden Legion for many years. He was also a member of Mount Hood Golf Club in Melrose, a member of the Riley’s Raiders and the Inner Club for many years. Tom was an avid ballroom dancer and teacher, enjoyed playing cards with his friends and loved the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and Boston Bruins.

Tom was the devoted son of the late Thomas and Mary (Sullivan) Corkery. Caring brother of the late Margaret Fallon, Eileen Cox, Catherine Waldron, Ruth McNaught, Doris Carr and George Corkery. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Friday, June 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment with military honors in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis foundation, 220 Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 or the charity of your choice.

