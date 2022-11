THE WAKEFIELD HIGH football team kept their incredible season going with a 24-14 road win over No. 3 Plymouth South in the Div. 3 state quarterfinals last night. The No. 6 Warriors improved to 10-0 with the win, the first 10-0 Wakefield football team in program history. The Warriors advance to the semifinals and will await the winner of No. 2 North Attleboro vs. No. 7 Billerica who will play tonight. A full story will appear on Monday. (WMHS Athletics Photo)