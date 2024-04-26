MELROSE — Want to declutter, downsize or make some extra cash while contributing to a greener community? Look no further. The Melrose City-Wide Yard Sale returns on May 18. Sponsored by Lend and Mend and Zero Waste Melrose, this event encourages neighbors to connect, shop and reduce waste. The City-Wide Yard Sale is a chance to give new life to stuff you no longer use and to meet new people. Buying and selling secondhand reduces waste and makes a positive environmental impact.

To host a sale, sign up by May 1 to appear on the official event map. Whether you’re selling vintage records or gently used baby gear, shoppers will find your sale on the map. The map will be available online and in printed copies at select locations. Yard sales registered through this event are exempt from the City permit requirement. The registration fee is $29. In addition, sponsorships are available to businesses and include ad space on the map. Visit zerowastemelrose.org/upcoming-events/melrose-city-wide-yard-sale for more information and to register by the May 1 deadline.

All funds generated from the event will go toward community events and outreach done by Zero Waste Melrose and Lend and Mend, including free swap days, repair cafe and more. Questions? Email lendandmend@gmail.com.