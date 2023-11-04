THE CAL Kinney Division champion Lynnfield High golf team had three All-Stars named recently: Deven Henehan (1st Team), Paul Daley (1st Team) and Gavin Leuci (2nd Team). (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Three members of the undefeated Lynnfield High golf team were named to the Cape Ann League All-Star teams. Two Pioneers players made the CAL First-Team All-Stars while one other made the CAL Second-Team All-Stars.

The two First-Team All-Stars are Deven Henehan and Paul Daley.

Henehan made the All-Stars for the third year in a row as he made the Second Team as a sophomore and the First Team last year.

“He is a four-year player who also plays other sports,” said Lynnfield head coach Mike Moresco. “He is a quiet leader, who has been our captain the past two years and he worked vary hard.”

The senior averaged 27 points per match (Stableford Scoring format) and led the team in points in five matches with a season-high 32 against Georgetown.

Daley made his first-ever All-Star appearance.

“He is a very consistent player who always finds the fairways,” said Moresco, about the junior. “He took the next step this year and led the team in points this season.”

Daley averaged 28 points per match this year. He led the team in scoring in five matches with his season high coming against Newburyport where he had 34. He is going to be a captain next season.

Senior co-captain Gavin Leuci made the Second-Team All-Stars for the second year in a row.

“Gavin is a three-year player for us who missed his freshman year due to Covid,” pointed out Moresco. “He reshaped his body and had a dynamite year. He comes up big in the big matches like when he was our medalist against North Reading to win the league title for us.”

Leuci averaged 26 points per match this fall and led the team in three matches including his season-high 36 points against North Reading.

The Pioneers had a season to remember as they went a perfect 12-0 overall and 11-0 in the Cape Ann League to capture the CAL Kinney Division title.

In the Division 3 North Sectional on Oct. 22, they just missed qualifying for the state final by one stroke as they came in 4th place at Stow Acres.