

Hundreds joined the event aimed at building strength link by link

MELROSE — The following comes from the Melrose Alliance Against Violence.

Melrose Alliance Against Violence (MAAV) would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the many community members who attended the 28th Annual Walk to end Domestic Violence and Candlelight Vigil on Sunday October 22, 2023. We came together in strength to honor 21 victims of Domestic Violence, reflect in song and hear from a survivor her powerful story. Following the Vigil, attendees walked the 2 mile route through Melrose while church bells rang out in unison and unity.

We were honored to be joined by Mayor Paul Brodeur, District Attorney Marian Ryan and State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian, all who stood up for a victim and read their name. Accompanying them as readers were Chief Kevin Faller and Detective Dan Ehlers of Melrose PD, Superintendent John Macero and Principals Jason Merril and Josh Murphy of Melrose Schools, Dr. Edward Hardiman St. John’s Prep Head of School, Collin Macgowen Melrose Health Department, Gina Maniscalco and Tricia LaRocca of Orange Rose Foundation, Nayara Souza of Eliot Community Services, Joe Guarino President of LCM PLUS, Amy Chiaravalloti of WAAV and Megan Samborski of SAAV, as well as community members and MAAV champions Cathy and Ben Li and Rebecca Mooney.

Music for the Vigil was generously provided by Grammy-nominated musician Alastair Moock who was accompanied by the beautiful voice of his daughter and MHS junior Clio Moock. Their rendition of “Stand by Me” was powerful and poignant. Easton Town Clerk and Survivor member of the Massachusetts Victim & Witness Assistance Board, Danielle Sicard spoke to the crowd about the difficulties in recognizing yourself as a victim and the continued need for communities to link together to end domestic violence. Her words resonated with the crowd the importance of not only this event but also the continued work of MAAV’s prevention and educational programing.

Finally, MAAV would like to especially recognize the over 90 businesses and individuals who kindly sponsored this event, as well as the countless others who donated to the walk. A complete list of our sponsors is found on our website, www.maav.org, and we urge you to support them and thank them for their commitment to keeping our community safe from violence. Thank you also to local a cappella group, Blue of a Kind, for once again lending their voices for walkers to enjoy along the route and to Raj Das of ED Photography and MMTV for capturing the event on film.

MAAV’s mission is to raise community awareness of domestic and teen dating violence and to promote programs that work to reduce violence and encourage healthy relationships. These programs include community activities, education and prevention in the schools and advocacy services for survivors and family members. For more information, visit maav.org or call 781-662-2010.