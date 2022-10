WAKEFIELD — Early In-Person Voting will take place on the following days. All Early In-Person Voting will take place at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town Hall, 1 Lafayette Street.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 – 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 – 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 – 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 – 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31-FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 – 9:00 a.m.-5:00 a.m.

The last day to register to vote in the November 8, 2022 Election is SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29.