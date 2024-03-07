

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling captain James Fodera was unable to compete in last weekend’s New England Tournament in Providence, Rhode Island due to an injury.

Fodera qualified for the New England Tournament after placing sixth in the 190 lb. weight class during the All-State Tournament on Feb. 23 and 24.

“James’ knee began to swell on Feb. 26 and we were unable to reduce the inflammation or improve his mobility in time for him to participate,” said LNR head coach Craig Stone. “Fortunately, James is a junior and will have another opportunity next year.”

Stone said Fodera concluded the 2023-2024 dual meet season with a 23-2 record. He had an overall record of 49-11.

“James has a career record of 99-32,” said Stone. “He will have to wait until next season to get that 100th win. James won the Anthony Lisitano Tournament in Wakefield and the Cohasset Tournament this year. He finished third in the Cape Ann League/Northeastern Conference Tournament. He was the runner-up at the Division 3 North and Division 3 State Tournaments, and finished sixth at the All-State Tournament this season.”

Stone praised Fodera’s performance and leadership on and off the wrestling mat this season.

“Obviously it was a tough way for James to end the season, but fortunately there is another season ahead,” said Stone. “James is very focused and motivated. He will continue to work in the offseason, both on and off the mat, and will come back next year even more motivated.”