WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Youth Council invites youth and seniors to participate in an intergenerational project at the Wakefield Senior Center on April 3, 2024 from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Wakefield senior citizens and youth will come together to share what they like about living in Wakefield, creating a mural together. Participants are also encouraged to connect with fellow community members over pizza and refreshments sponsored by The Savings Bank.

Come by yourself or bring a friend. Scout troops, sports teams, and other youth groups are encouraged to attend.

Seniors interested in attending, please call the Senior Center at 781-245-3312 to sign up.

A Wakefield Arts Council Grant was awarded to the Wakefield Youth Council to make this project possible.

Once completed, the mural will travel and be displayed at several public spaces throughout Wakefield.