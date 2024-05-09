By NEIL ZOLOT

WAKEFIELD –Town Meeting wrapped up its business in two nights, the second being Thursday May 2. Predictions of a 3 or 4 night affair proved unfounded, although sessions stretched to 11 p.m.

Article 2 was passed to appropriate $2,051,816 for capital outlay; transfer $390,000 from the Sewer Retained Earnings Account to the Sewer Capital Outlay Account and also transfer $254,000 from the Water Retained Earnings Account to the Water Department for various Capital Outlays.

Expenses include $200,000 for time and attendance software; $170,000 for two police patrol cars and a detective vehicle; $165,000 for a rubbish truck; $111,500 for a DPW dump truck with a plow; $110,000 for elevator controls at Town Hall; $108,500 for a DPW pickup truck with a plow; $88,000 for a camera system in the schools and $75,000 to repair the Dobbins tennis courts on Hemlock Road. “We try to balance needs with our budget goals,” Capital Planning Committee chairman Philip Renzi said.

Article 8 passed to appropriate $2,456,958 for the collection, disposal, recycling and composting of refuse.

Article 11 passed to appropriate $500,000 for water main improvements, including design and construction.

Article 12 passed to appropriate $150,000 to pay for the design of a new fueling island. Town Engineer William Renault reported the current one is at the end of its 30 year warranty and “no longer supported if there’s a problem.”

He added a new one could continue to be on North Avenue or be relocated to Nahant Street.

Article 14 passed to appropriate $50,543.90 to implement collective bargaining agreements with the Beebe Library Staff Association.

Article 15 passed to appropriate $1.00 to accept an easement at 1 Hickory Hill to allow future removal of existing walls along Greenwood Street. Resident Scot McCauley asked why more money wasn’t being appropriated to cover the actual cost.

“The ownership of the wall is in question; it meanders between properties,” Renault answered. “This allows an easement if we want to repair it. We’ll come back to appropriate money if the project moves forward.”

The dollar makes acceptance of the easement a purchase, which allows legal possession. “For the purposes of this Article, it’s a dollar,” Moderator William Carroll explained.