MELROSE—The Melrose Big Tree Hunt begins on May 18 and runs through June 1. Everyone can participate. There are five categories for prizes for trees found by adults, high schoolers, middle schoolers, elementary schoolers, and teams. Information about the contest can be found at https://melrosetreeproject.org/big-tree-hunt.

We can’t wait to see your big trees! Award ceremony at Common Park on June 8 at 10:00 a.m.