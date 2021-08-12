MELROSE — With great sorrow we announce the passing of James M. Timmons, DMD of Melrose on August 3, 2021. Jim was born on June 4, 1927 in Arlington to Michael B. Timmons and Anna V. (Sennott) Timmons and grew up in Somerville. He is predeceased by his brother, Harry.

Jim was quite proud of his Somerville hometown and only in his later years did he share many memories of the adventures he had growing up in that vibrant city during the Depression and WWII years. He graduated St John’s High School (North Cambridge, MA) in 1944. He loyally served in the US Navy from 1944-46 aboard the USS Brister in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters.

After military service he attended Boston College (Class of 1951). He was able to leave BC early when he gained admission to Tufts University School of Dental Medicine where he graduated in 1953. After residency training at Bellevue and Meadowbrook hospitals in New York he completed further specialty training at the University of Vermont.

Just prior to his training in Vermont, Jim’s cousin Kay coincidentally arranged a date for him with her fellow Boston VA nurse Mary O’Connor who grew up in Burlington, VT. After a busy courtship Jim and Mary were married in Burlington in December 1957. Not long after, they opened his oral surgery practice in Malden with Mary as nurse and secretary. As the practice grew and the first of their six children began to arrive, they moved their home to Melrose in 1960 and he later built his own professional building in Malden.

Jim embarked on a long career of oral surgery, capably treating countless patients at his office and hospitals in the greater Malden area for 40 years. It was hard to accompany Jim anywhere without running into someone who wanted to tell him about their wisdom tooth, jaw or facial injury he treated. Jim also was a leader in regional and national oral surgery societies. He served over the years as President of both Massachusetts and New England Societies of Oral Surgery, as well as in leadership positions in the Massachusetts Dental Society and American Dental Association. He was on numerous hospital boards, including leading the dental and medical staff at Malden Hospital and New England Memorial Hospital, becoming the first dental professional to lead a medical staff at a Massachusetts hospital.

In addition to his practice, society and hospital engagement he was very involved in the evolving dental insurance industry. He eventually served as President and Chairman of the Board at Delta Dental. He later worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as a dental director. He brought vast clinical experience, street-wise business sensibility and his characteristic good humor, but doggedness to every situation he encountered.

While fostering an active oral surgery career and all of the related commitments Jim also found time to serve the city of Melrose. He was on the Park Commission for six years in the 1970s and Chairman from 1972-76 during a period of much growth and change in the city. He was involved in the Melrose High School PTO during the 1970s as well and served as President of the MHS PTO from 1974-76.

Jim was certainly busy with all of the professional and civic duties but he truly devoted his most loving attention to his family. He spent most other waking moments presiding over family meals, watching games/recitals/etc., helping with homework, directing household chores, planning family vacations, telling “Dad jokes” and generally being the chief instigator of the family. He was tough, but he and Mary set expectations for the family and they lived by these standards themselves. Jim was quietly loyal to his Catholic faith and contributed his time and more over 60 years with Mary as one of the early families to join Incarnation Church in Melrose shortly after its opening.

Jim was very proud of his Boston College roots and the fact that eight of his children, grandchildren and family earned undergraduate or graduate degrees there. He and Mary supported BC and many charities like St. Jude’s with generous and sustained commitment along with other quiet outreach to many individuals and organizations in need.

He enjoyed vacations on Cape Cod, many winters spent in Naples, FL, air/cruise/train travel to destinations around the world with Mary, golf with his friends at Georgetown and with son Mike, photography, a good book, a good argument and tackling challenging jigsaw puzzles with daughter Peggy in his later years.

Jim’s greatest delight was watching his six children and fifteen grandchildren grow and develop in so many wonderful ways. He was also able to meet his first great grandchild born just weeks ago. Jim often remarked that of all his accomplishments, he was by far most proud of the family he and Mary nurtured. His deepest devotion was unquestionably to Mary as he was unwavering in his attention to her in their 63 years of marriage and their love was a special bond. He will be greatly missed by her and all of their children: Karen E. Hennessy and Richard of Andover, Susan M. Corrado and Rich of Indian Hill, OH, Tricia A. Besse and Bruce of Marstons Mills, J. Michael Timmons, II and partner Jo Sundin of Lynnfield, Jeanne M. Dyer and Rob of Kentfield, CA, and Peggy M. Camp and Ted of Newfields, NH. He was the loving grandfather of Michael Corrado (WA), Matthew Hennessy (NC), Andrew Hennessy (Kim) (MA), Nicholas Corrado (MA), John Hennessy (MA), Alexandra Corrado (CA), Luke Besse (MA), James Leinas (WA), Patrick Besse (NY), Jake Leinas (WA), Hayley Timmons (NY), Caitlin Timmons (MA), Samantha Dyer (CA), Justin Dyer (CA) and Amanda Leinas (MA). Proud great grandfather of Brooks Cameron Hennessy. Caring uncle of Kathleen Young and William Timmons and many other nieces and nephews. Former father-in-law to Laurie Timmons and Charles Leinas. Many thanks to Dr. Midha for his years of outstanding care, Dr. Ellinor/MGH staff, Melrose-Wakefield Hospital staff and MV VNA for their compassionate care as well.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 4 – 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose on Thursday August 12, 2021 at 10 a.m., followed by an interment with military honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that you please consider a donation to The Boston Cardiac Foundation., http://www.bostoncardiacfoundation.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.