MELROSE — Paul J. Lind, a resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with his wife and children by his side. He was 75.

Born in Braintree on September 5, 1945, Paul was one of three children of the late Leo B. and Mary (Jackson) Lind. He grew up in Weymouth, graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1963. In his youth, he loved playing sports and particularly enjoyed hockey and baseball. After high school, Paul was proud to serve in the United States Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Era.

After returning home, Paul completed a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bridgewater State. He then earned a Master in Special Education at Lesley University.

Paul loved teaching. He spent most of his 33-year career in Special Education in Chelsea’s Shurtleff School, Williams Middle School, and Hooks Elementary School. After his retirement in 2007, Paul continued as a substitute and reading teacher in Chelsea. He also served for a year as the director of the Highlands Nursery School in Melrose.

While he dedicated his professional life to teaching, he was devoted to his family and friends. Paul was exceptionally active in the lives of his beloved wife Susan, his children Christopher, Jessica, and Matthew, and grandchildren Noah, Olivia, Henry, and Ryan. He never missed a school function or sporting event and loved family get-togethers and time spent with friends. Time with others brought Paul his greatest joy.

Paul’s love of sports spanned every era and aspect of his life. He thrived on the success of his hometown teams, furiously defending their good name and character from any and all who dared to cast aspersions on the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, or Bruins. He coached hockey, baseball, and basketball, and he especially enjoyed coaching his children.

Not content to just sit in the stands or coach from the sidelines, Paul was an active athlete with a love of running, skiing, golfing, his “Boot Camp” workouts, and cycling. He loved weekend ski trips to New Hampshire with his kids. He and Susan skied all over the West and cycled in Europe. He was an avid and accomplished runner, completing twenty marathons, including ten treks from Hopkinton to Boston. He met Susan while they were both volunteering at a water station on the Boston Marathon route in 1990. In addition, Paul took part in numerous charity runs and rides to support the many causes he was passionate about.

An over twenty-year member of Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, Paul’s faith was deep and unwavering. He served on numerous councils and was a Senior Deacon. Through the church, he combined his love of music with his faith, singing in the choir and playing guitar in the church’s Praise Band.

Paul loved his active life, but most of all loved his family, his students, his co-workers, and his friends. His energy, positivity, and love will be missed by all those blessed to have him in their lives.

Paul is survived by his wife, Susan Worrall; his son Christopher Lind (Alix) of Lunenburg, his daughter Jessica Tylicki (Robert) of Lynnfield, son Matthew Lind of Stoneham, sister Christine Colella (Paul) of Cincinnati, OH; his grandchildren Noah and Henry Lind, and Olivia and Ryan Tylicki and his former wife, Dorothy Vahey Costonis (Anthony). He is predeceased by his brother Leo Lind Jr. (Margaret) of Milton.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., and for his funeral service at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. Face-masks are respectfully requested.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul’s name may be made to Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose MA 02176, or to the Chelsea Collaborative Inc, PO Box 505114, Chelsea, MA 02150.

For online tributes, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.