GABBY MINASIAN gets ready to take off in the 4×200 relay, which placed 1st against Burlington last week. Minasian also took 2nd in the 55-meter hurdles and 3rd in the long jump. (Courtesy Photo)

BOSTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team pulled off an exciting victory on Thursday taking down undefeated Burlington at the Track at New Balance.

The meet came down to the final event, the 4×400 meter relay, which they won to secure the win with a score of 54-46.

Gabby Minasian ran a time of 7.93 in the 55 meter hurdles to put the first points on the board placing 2nd. Lea Carangelo grabbed 3rd in a personal best of 8.28.

Minasian then jumped a season best of 15’2” in the long jump to get 3rd place.

Lauren Mangarelli remains undefeated in the shot put with a throw of 30’7”.

Grace Brackett led a sweep in the mile with her personal best of 5:55. Charlotte O’Neil(6:18) and Lexi Yianacopolus(6:18) saved something for later yet still finished 2nd and 3rd.

Lea Carangelo placed 3rd by high jumping 4’4”.

Maeve Schermerhorn ran a personal best of 1:47.03 to win the 600 meters. Caroline Roberts was 3rd in 1:50.66 in her first time running the event.

Lily Sallee ran a time of 3:19 in the 1000 meters to place 1st. Devon Jellison was 2nd in 3:21.

Ania Jacob placed 3rd in the 300 meters in a time of 45.77.

In the 2 mile, Roberts, O’Neil and Yianacopolus came back from placing in earlier events to sweep the 2 mile with a time of 12:47, 12:51 and 13:01.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Minasian, Rachel Caplin, Carangelo and Megan Clark placed 1st in 2:01.57.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Jacob, Caileigh Sweeney, Jellison and Schermerhorn ran a season best of 4:16.11 to finish off the scoring and win the meet.

The Warriors (2-1-1) will finish their dual meet season on Jan. 26 against Watertown.