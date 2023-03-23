By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling team celebrated the Black and Gold’s individual and collective accomplishments during the end-of-the-season banquet recently.

“Lynnfield-North Reading, in the 18th year of the co-op, improved in all statistical categories with dual meets and tournaments from the 2021-2022 season,” said Black and Gold head coach Craig Stone. “Although the roster size grew from eight in 2021-2022 to 13 in 2022-2023, the Black and Gold still had trouble covering the 14 weight classes which affected LNR’s dual meet record. However, with 11 wrestlers returning, the upward trend should be even more evident in the 2023-2024 season.”

Stone recalled that the Black and Gold had two wrestlers place at the Pentucket Holiday Tournament, five place at the Cohasset Tournament and seven place at the Cape Ann League/Northeastern Conference Tournament. He also noted that five wrestlers placed at the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament, and sophomore James Fodera finished fifth at the Division 2 State Tournament.

Several grapplers were presented awards during the banquet. Stone presented Iron Man Awards to Fodera, senior captain Ethan Downey, freshman David Glynn, sophomore Isaac Medford, sophomore Matthew Squadrito, eighth-grader Sam Bird and eighth-grader John Powers. Medford also received an Iron Man Award last year.

Stone presented sophomore Cam Arya with the Fastest Fall Award. Downey was given both the Scholar-Athlete Award and the John O’Donnell Team Spirit Award. Fodera was the recipient of the Most Dual Meet Wins, Most Takedowns, Most Points, 100 Point and Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Glynn received the Most Improved Award. Sophomore Gavin Iby was presented with the Most Pins Award. Senior captain David Poirier was the recipient of the Coaches Award and the Senior Award.

Stone also presented varsity letters during the banquet. The eighth-graders who received varsity letters were Bird, Powers, Drew Cuddy and Jason Kouyoumdjian. Powers finished fifth in the Cohasset Tournament.

The freshmen who received varsity letters were Glynn and Jack Cuddy. Glynn finished fifth in the Pentucket Holiday Tournament, third in the Cohasset Tournament, fourth in the CAL/NEC Tournament, fifth in the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament and was named a CAL All-Star.

The sophomores who received varsity letters included Arya, who finished third in the CAL/NEC Tournament, sixth in the Division 2 Sectional Tournament and was named a CAL All-Star. Fodera, who finished first in the Cohasset Tournament, fourth in the CAL/NEC Tournament, second in the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament, and fifth in the Division 2 State Tournament, also received a varsity letter.

Medford, who finished fifth in the Cohasset Tournament and sixth in the CAL/NEC Tournament, was given a varsity letter as well. Squadrito, who finished fourth in the CAL/NEC Tournament, also received a varsity letter.

Iby, who finished first in the Cohasset Tournament, fourth in the Pentucket Holiday Tournament and fourth in the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament, also received a varsity letter. Poirier, who finished fifth in the CAL/NEC Tournament, sixth in the Division 2 Sectional Tournament and was named a CAL All-Star, was given a varsity letter as well. Downey was also given a varsity letter.

Stone said Glynn and Fodera were elected captains for the 2023-24 season.